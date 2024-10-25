Kashmir Attacks- Forces Launch Intense Search Operation
Date
10/25/2024 7:07:59 PM
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Security forces on Friday launched a massive search operation along the Line of Control, deploying drones and helicopters to trace terrorists who killed two soldiers and as many porters in the Gulmarg sector of Jammu and Kashmir, with the army emphasising the focus on dismantling the terror ecosystem.
The combing and search operation began along the LoC and the area near the attack site, but widened to cover the hinterland by the evening, the officials said.
Northern Army Commander Lieutenant General M V Suchindra Kumar said the Unified Headquarters discussed the spate of terrorist attacks in Jammu and Kashmir at a meeting in Srinagar and formulated a strategy, with focus on dismantling the entire terror ecosystem.
The routes around the site of the attack was closed and the Gondola ropeway service at the resort town was also shut for a few hours as a precautionary measure, even though tourist movement towards the ski-resort was going on smoothly.
|
