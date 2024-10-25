Chards Celebrates 60 Years Of Excellence In Coins And Bullion

(MENAFN- Pressat) Blackpool, UK – October 2024– Chards, a leading UK coin and bullion dealer, is proud to announce its 60th anniversary. Established in 1964 by Lawrence Chard, the company has grown from a local business into a respected national and international dealer.

As Chards looks forward to the next 60 years (and more), the company remains dedicated to providing the highest quality coins, bullion, and service to its customers. With a strong foundation built on trust, expertise, and a commitment to excellence, Chards is well-positioned to continue serving the coin and bullion community for many years to come.

A Legacy of Trust and Expertise

For six decades, Chards has been committed to providing exceptional service, backed by a wealth of experience and a strong family business ethos. The company's dedication to trust, transparency, and ethical practices has earned it a reputation for reliability and integrity in the bullion industry.

Six Decades of Success:

Over the past six decades, Chards has consistently focused on trust, transparency, and ethical practices, establishing itself as a reputable name in the bullion industry. The company has achieved several milestones throughout its history, including:



Expanding to Lytham Road, Blackpool in 1969.

Pioneering online bullion sales in the UK in 1999.

Opening a new showroom at Harrowside, Blackpool in 2014.

Became a full member of the of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA) in January 2024. Most recently, opening a new office in London's prestigious Hatton Garden in 2024.

Key Achievements



60 Years of Experience : Chards' long history ensures customers are dealing with a stable and reputable company.

Family Business: The company's family ownership allows for a personalized approach to customer service and a commitment to high ethical standards.

LBMA Full Member: As a full member of the London Bullion Market Association (LBMA), Chards adheres to the highest industry standards and is committed to secure and ethical transactions.

Fully Insured: Specialist insurance through Lloyd's of London covers customers against potential risks associated with orders, deliveries, and vaulting services.

UK Showrooms: Chards' strategically located showrooms in London's Hatton Garden and Blackpool's South Shore offer personalised, face-to-face consultations. Auditing & Accounts: In partnership with Azets, a top 10 UK auditor, Chards provides third-party verification of its financials and vaulted assets, ensuring the highest level of customer confidence.

Looking Forward, A Bright Future

