Juanita Bynum Releases Highly Anticipated New EP, HIDE ME, After 12-Year Recording Hiatus

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Dr. Juanita Bynum prepares to release new EP - HIDE ME

Juanita Bynum new EP Hide Me, streaming worldwide on all platforms, brings her listeners back to a place of intimate, surrendered worship.

ATLANTA, GA, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- October 25, 2024 – Atlanta, GA – Platinum recording artist, global speaker, and New York Times best-selling author Juanita Bynum makes her highly anticipated return to gospel this month with the release of her latest EP, HIDE ME . This project marks Bynum's first musical release in 12 years, offering a profound and intimate reflection on her journey of faith, transition, and worship.The title track, Hide Me, penned by award-winning gospel artist Joe Mettle and streaming on all platforms, resonated with Dr. Bynum during a pivotal season in her life, when uncertainty clouded her next steps. The song's lyrics-simple, yet powerful-perfectly encapsulate Bynum's heartfelt plea for divine protection, guidance, and comfort. "The words expressed exactly what my heart was crying out: 'Lord, hide me under the shadow of Your wings,'” shares Bynum. "This song came to me at a time when I leaned deeply into God's Word and discovered a new level of worship through that reliance."Known for creating music that resonates deeply with listeners, Bynum ensures that HIDE ME isn't just a collection of songs but an immersive worship experience. The EP captures over 12 minutes of live worship, prayer, and an additional 33-minute instrumental moments, inviting listeners to engage in their time of connection, intercession, and worship.Dr. Bynum's music has always transcended mere entertainment, serving as a“soundtrack” to the spiritual journeys of her listeners, helping them reconnect with their faith and experience God in a transformative way. With HIDE ME, she continues that legacy, offering a sacred space of trust, worship, and healing for those seeking God's presence.HIDE ME is available now on all major streaming platforms with many more exciting releases to come.For more information, media inquiries, or interviews, please contact

