MATT COREY LAUNCHES STATEWIDE TV CAMPAIGN IN U.S. SENATE RACE

News headlines highlighting Chris Murphy's failings as a Senator

Matt Corey for Senate logo

Affordability TV Ad Screenshot- Eversource Donations to Murphy

- Matt Corey, U.S. Senate CandidateMANCHESTER, CT, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- U.S. Senate candidate Matt Corey has announced the launch of his statewide TV ad campaign today, set to run through Election Day. The ads focus on claims that Chris Murphy has not delivered on his initial campaign promises after 18 years in Washington, highlighting Murphy's support for lifting sanctions on Iran, and raising concerns about his lack of response to Connecticut's affordability crisis.“18 years ago, Chris Murphy campaigned on bringing accountability and change to Washington. But instead of keeping his word, he's become part of the problem," Corey said. "Trust in government has collapsed, and under his watch, the dysfunction in D.C. has only worsened."The first ad, titled“Broken Promises ,” contrasts Murphy's early campaign rhetoric with current challenges in Washington. Corey says the ad encourages voters to consider whether it is time for a change in leadership.The second ad,“Affordability,” emphasizes rising costs for Connecticut families. "Murphy's multi million-dollar ad campaign avoids mentioning inflation and skyrocketing energy costs," Corey added. "Murphy supports policies that have contributed to rising costs, and has accepted over $80,000 in contributions from Eversource, the energy provider linked to increased utility bills."Corey's ads will air across cable networks and Connecticut's ABC, CBS, Fox, and NBC affiliates as well as My 9 TV. In addition, the campaign is running statewide radio ads that address these same themes on more than 20 stations.Links to the TV ads:.'Affordability'.'Broken Promises'.'Broken Promises' (:15)

