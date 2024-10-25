CMVC Announces New Nursing School In Ft. Lauderdale Coming Soon

(MENAFN- PR Newswire)

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla., Oct. 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC) announces expansion into Broward County.

CMVC in partnership with Salt Venture Partners has purchased 3075 W. Oakland Park Blvd in Ft. Lauderdale to help bring affordable nursing & healthcare education to Broward County.



Eric Wenke, CEO/ President- Robert Bonds, Pete Pizzaro

Continue Reading

Since 1989, CMVC has helped students obtain diplomas in Medical Assisting, Dental Assisting and Patient Care Tech, without going into Federal Student Loan Debt.

This 23,000 SF facility will help CMVC continue their mission by providing the community new classrooms space, nursing & dental labs, and administrative offices.



"This facility gives CMVC the capacity to create over 100 new jobs in the next coming years, and more importantly, it allows us to maintain our commitment to helping students earn a diploma without going into federal student loan debt, which we believe will positively impact both the healthcare sector and the local community," said Robert Bonds

CMVC President & CEO.



CMVC Ft. Lauderdale will also offer Associate & Bachelor degree programs in Nursing.

The building is currently under construction and plans to open its enrollment to the public in the summer of 2025.



About Compu-Med Vocational Careers:



Compu-Med Vocational Careers (CMVC) has equipped healthcare professionals with the specialized skills needed to excel in the healthcare industry for over 30 years. From experienced instructors and two locations in Hialeah and Miami, Florida – CMVC is committed to providing its students with quality instruction that will enable them to reach their highest potential within the field.

For more information, visit our website at

Contact:

Liddne Rodriguez

[email protected]



SOURCE Compu-Med Vocational Careers

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED