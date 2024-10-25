Tide Cleaners Of Houston Earns Spot Among Global Best Practices Finalists

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

The esteemed CINET International Selection Committee selected local franchise owner Kyle Nesbit from over 100 entries across 30 countries, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence in the textile care industry

Local franchise presses its way to finals in competitive international textile care competition

- Kyle Nesbit, local franchiseeHOUSTON, TX, UNITED STATES, October 25, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Tide Cleaners of Houston, part of Edit TX LLC., has cleaned up as a finalist in the prestigious 2024 Global Best Practices Awards Program (GBPAP). Recognized in the highly competitive Retail Textile Cleaning - Big category, Tide Cleaners of Houston distinguished itself with cutting-edge cleaning solutions and its commitment to sustainability.The esteemed CINET International Selection Committee selected local franchise owner Kyle Nesbit from over 100 entries across 30 countries, underscoring the brand's commitment to excellence in the textile care industry“I'm honored to be in the mix with some of the best in the industry,” said Nesbit.“Our team is ready to present our story and show how we're making a difference in textile care, one clean garment at a time.”Nesbit will represent the Houston franchise at the Texcare International Show in Frankfurt, Germany, on Nov. 8-9, where finalists will pitch their innovations to a global jury in pursuit of top honors, including the coveted Global Overall Best Practices Award 2024.“This recognition puts a spotlight on the hard work and forward-thinking approach that sets Tide Cleaners apart,” said Andy Gibson, CEO of Tide Cleaners.“We're excited to show the world how we're raising the bar in quality, convenience and customer service.”Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, offers a comprehensive range of cleaning services, including dry cleaning, wash-and-fold laundry, alterations and specialty care for household goods and wedding dresses. For more information, visit tidecleaners .Service that suits you from the #1 brand in dry cleaning.About Tide Cleaners:For 70 years, Tide® has been a household name in laundry care. Tide Cleaners, the #1 brand in dry cleaning, is an extension of the Tide® brand, offering superior service nationwide. For more information on Tide Cleaners or franchising opportunities, visit TideCleaners.About CINETCINET is the global umbrella association for the Professional Textile Care Industry, representing approximately 100 national associations and 750,000 companies worldwide. With a network of 3,500 professionals, CINET has been a leading force in promoting sustainability, innovation, and excellence in the industry for over 50 years. For more details, visit the CINET website.# # #

