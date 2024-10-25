NATO Geneva Office 'Will Not Violate Swiss Neutrality'

(MENAFN- Swissinfo) The head of a new NATO office in Geneva says his position does not violate the host country's neutrality because he is not in charge of relations with Bern.



This content was published on October 25, 2024 - 13:46 5 minutes Keystone-SDA

NATO already had liaison offices in other multilateral centres such as New York and Vienna.“The fact that we weren't here was something of an anomaly”, said Spaniard Joaquin Molina, who believes that this arrival can make International Geneva“even more complete”.

“Geneva is a world centre for diplomacy”, said Molina in an interview with Keystone-ATS, his first since taking office.“There is no other city in the world with this unifying power.

This is an analysis shared by many of the people he has spoken to over the past month. But the defence alliance has always worked with international organisations in Geneva, long before the office opened.

More broadly,“international security is increasingly important in the landscape we face”, said Molina. And NATO is committed to an international order based on the rule of law.

Humanitarian role

NATO also wants to show that it is not just a defensive military alliance. It is now positioning itself on a very broad approach to security, from cyber threats to migrants, climate change and the fight against terrorism.