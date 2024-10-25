Ali Al-Hitmi Re-Elected As First Vice President Of International Gymnastics Federation

(MENAFN- Gulf Times) Ali Al-Hitmi has been re-elected as First Vice President of the International Gymnastics Federation (FIG) during the 85th FIG Congress, which concluded today in Doha. Representatives from 157 member federations attended the event, which also saw the re-election of Morinari Watanabe of Japan as FIG President.

In a statement, Al-Hitmi expressed pride in the successful organisation of the Congress, crediting its success to the support of the Qatar Olympic Committee (QOC) under the leadership of QOC President, HE Joaan bin Hamad Al-Thani, and QOC Secretary General, HE Jassim bin Rashid Al-Buenain. He noted,“This achievement is thanks to Qatar's commitment to supporting gymnastics at the highest levels and ensuring that international events held in Doha meet and exceed global standards.”

Al-Hitmi emphasised the significance of his re-election, stating, "This Congress reflects the international gymnastics community's commitment to progress, and I am honored to continue serving as First Vice President. The collaborative efforts here will shape the future of our sport globally."

With a record-breaking turnout, this Congress marked the highest participation level in FIG's history. Al-Hitmi commented on the importance of this milestone, saying, "Such an exceptional level of engagement from FIG members demonstrates our unity and shared vision for the sport's development. I look forward to continuing our work together to advance gymnastics across all disciplines."

Re-elected FIG President Morinari Watanabe praised the organization and impact of the Congress, noting that the professionalism and hospitality displayed in Doha set a high standard for future FIG events. He emphasized that the mission to grow gymnastics globally has been strengthened by the active participation and engagement of the FIG community throughout the Congress.

Reflecting on the Congress, Sheikh Hamad bin Abdulaziz Al-Thani, Head of QOC Media Relations, highlighted Al-Hitmi's influence within the international gymnastics community.

"The re-election of Al-Hitmi as First Vice President of FIG is a recognition of his outstanding contributions to gymnastics, not only in Qatar but on the global stage. We congratulate both Al-Hitmi and Watanabe on their re-election and look forward to their continued leadership in advancing the sport. This Congress has been a pivotal moment for gymnastics, and we are proud to see Qatar play a central role in shaping its future."

