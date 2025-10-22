Day One Of Global Food Week Concludes With Leading Discussions And New Initiatives



The Global Food Talks featured a series of panel discussions bringing together leading experts, decision-makers, and innovators in the food and agriculture sectors.

The Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition offers an ideal opportunity for networking between suppliers and date producers.

Abu Dhabi,October 2025: Held Under the Patronage of H.H Sheikh Mansour Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, and Chairman of the Board of Directors of the Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority (ADAFSA), the activities of Global Food Week have concluded today, with the event set to continue until October 23 at the ADNEC Centre Abu Dhabi.

The importance of the week highlights Abu Dhabi's central role in leading the global dialogue on the challenges and opportunities related to food security, in an ambitious step aimed at enhancing the future of global food and unifying international efforts in this domain.

The week features four main events: the Abu Dhabi International Food Exhibition, the Abu Dhabi Date Palm Exhibition, the Global Food Talks, and AgriTech Forum. The AgriTech Forum launched on the first day of Global Food Week, spotlighting agricultural innovation and the digital transformation of the food value chain. The forum included distinguished presentations, such as Marc Bou Zeidan, Cluster Executive Director at QOOT insights on driving innovation across the agricultural value chain, Dr. Ibtisam Said from the Abu Dhabi Quality and Conformity Council introducing the“NutriMark” platform, and Dr. Daniel Aniroz discussing the creation of a digital food corridor linking Africa and the GCC.

In the keynote address, Satyam Bose, Founder & CEO, Virenxia discussed the importance of retraining traditional farmers to integrate into the digital agricultural economy, while Dr. Eman Soliman, Water Resource Management Advisor at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) addressed water challenges in date palm cultivation in a side session titled“Growing Dates in a Thirsty World: Tackling Water Challenges in Palm Cultivation”.

Ghada Abdel Wahab, Microbiology Specialist, Abu Dhabi Agriculture and Food Safety Authority, highlighted challenges related to the use of antibiotics and antimicrobial resistance in animal production, stressing the importance of adopting more sustainable practices in this field.

The eleventh edition of the Abu Dhabi Date Exhibition also launched, organised in cooperation with the Khalifa International Award for Date Palm and Agricultural Innovation. The exhibition offers an ideal opportunity for networking between suppliers, date producers, experts, specialists, and visitors interested in the date sector from around the world. More than 20 date-producing countries are participating, with around 90 stands representing leading producers, exporters, and innovators, discussing advances in sustainable agricultural practices.

The Hosted Buyers Programme is crafted to connect food and beverage suppliers with leading buyers from sectors such as airlines and hospitality, creating unmatched opportunities to establish business relationships. As a premier networking initiative, it is specifically tailored to bring together exhibitors and carefully selected, pre-qualified buyers. This exclusive programme delivers a bespoke experience for both buyers and exhibitors, facilitating meaningful meetings that generate business opportunities before, during, and after the event.

Participants in the Hosted Buyers Programme benefit from a range of exclusive services designed to maximise their experience. These include pre-scheduled one-to-one meetings with exhibitors and curated recommendations, ensuring every interaction delivers optimum value.

The Abu Dhabi Investment Office, through its Food and Water Security Cluster launched the Protein Alternative Initiative as part of second edition of Global Food Week. The initiative brings together leading exhibitors, industry pioneers, and nutrition experts to showcase the latest developments in alternative proteins, including technological innovations and sustainable products that contribute to global food security and open new horizons for investment and cooperation in this vital sector.

Fatima Al Dhaheri, Director of the Food and Water Security Cluster at the Abu Dhabi Investment Office, said:“Today, we meet in Abu Dhabi under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, for the launch of PALT – Protein Alternatives, as part of Global Food Week. This represents a global platform for innovation and collaboration in shaping the future of food.” She added that Abu Dhabi, with its wise leadership and forward-looking vision, continues to strengthen its position as a global centre for food security through a flexible and sustainable food system that supports innovation, investment, and responds to climate and environmental challenges.

Al Dhaheri confirmed that the Protein Alternatives Initiative marks the starting point for building strategic partnerships in the field of alternative proteins-plant-based, cultivated, and fermented-with the participation of leading local and international experts and exhibitors.

Three MoUs were signed by the PALT initiative by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office and its AGWA cluster, aimed at establishing protein fermentation centres in Abu Dhabi. These MoUs will significantly enhance Abu Dhabi's alternative protein industry, driving sustainable food production in the region for greater food security.

Global Food Week 2025 is more than just an event; it represents a collective effort to secure food for future generations and will benefit from Abu Dhabi's strategic position as a hub for agricultural innovation and trade.