Lexar Unveils Next-Gen AI-Ready Storage And Memory Solutions At Gitex Global 2025



Pioneering lineup includes world's first stainless-steel SD memory cards that are 37x stronger than typical SD cards. Ultra-compact 2TB portable SSD weighing only 13 grams, lets creators record high-quality video directly from iPhone 16/17 series and Android mobile devices.

Lexar, a global leader in storage solutions, unveiled the future of storage innovation in the Artificial Intelligence (AI) era, at Gitex Global 2025, the world's largest tech and startup, at the Dubai World Trade Centre. With artificial intelligence (AI) reshaping industries and everyday life-projected by IDC to contribute $19.9 trillion to the global economy by 2030-reliable, high-speed storage is becoming more critical than ever. Lexar showcased the world's lightest, toughest, and fastest memory solutions at its stand located in Hall1, Stand H1-25. Recognized for their large capacities, fast performance, and proven reliability, making them essential tools for AI developers, professional creators, gamers, and PC enthusiasts alike.

“Traditional memory solutions are no longer adequate for today's demanding AI workloads. The future lies in high-capacity storage that enables faster data processing. Lexar's all-flash arrays and SSDs, known for their speed and dependability, are becoming the go-to solutions for enterprises working on large-scale AI projects. Simultaneously, the booming imaging services sector in the Middle East is driving demand for our professional-grade storage solutions designed specifically for content creators,”

One of Lexar's standout innovations at the event is Lexar's thumb-sizedthe world's lightest portable SSD at just 13 grams. This groundbreaking innovation is optimized for the iPhone 16/17 series and Android devices, and is specifically designed for content creators to shoot seamless video from a mobile phone. Also taking the spotlight is the, which includes the world's first stainless steel SD cards-and. These cards are built for durability, with strength up to 37 times that of standard SD cards, offering photographers, videographers, and content creators unmatched reliability for their demanding workflows. Another highlight is the, a rugged, high-speed storage solution offering up to 2000MB/s read/write speeds and full cross-platform compatibility-perfect for mobile professionals.

Theis also making waves, with, andcards engineered for lightning-fast performance. Designed for 8K video and ultra-high-res photography, these cards cater to creators who demand top-tier speed and capacity.

Lexar hasn't forgotten the gaming community. At GITEX, the company is showcasing its, featuring SK Hynix DRAM chips with speeds up to 8000MT/s (and 6000MT/s CL26), designed for elite desktop gaming performance. For handheld gamers, Lexar introduces the, which integrates PCIe technology for blazing-fast speeds-up to 900MB/s read and 600MB/s write-offering dramatically faster load and download times.

Engineered for AI developers, gamers, and creators, Lexar is showcasing two next-generation SSDs: theand the. Both these SSDs utilize PCIe 5.0 technology to deliver incredible speeds-up to 14,000MB/s read and 11,000MB/s write-nearly doubling the performance of Gen 4 drives, providing superior performance for serious gamers and professional rendering.

“As the Middle East region solidifies its position as a global hub for gaming and imaging, Lexar's high-performance products empower users to push creative and technological boundaries. From lightning-fast PCIe 5.0 SSDs to the latest microSD Express technology for handheld gamers, we offer a full suite of data storage innovations designed to help our customers scale and succeed in the digital world,”

