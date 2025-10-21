Most Swiss Politicians Subjected To Hatred And Threats

Members of the Swiss People's Party and the Greens were the most affected.

This was the result of a survey of around 3,500 members of parliament by the University of Zurich (UZH). The survey was conducted on behalf of the Federal Department of Justice and Police (FDJP).

Sonme 98% of members of both parliamentary chambers stated that they had been the victim of personal belittlement, hate speech, threats, defamation, stalking, vandalism or violence. Among cantonal parliamentarians, the figure was three quarters and at communal level just under half (45%).

In addition to members of the political parties, women, people on the political left and members of social minorities were also affected more frequently than average at communal level.

