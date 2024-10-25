Comscore To Announce Third Quarter 2024 Financial Results

(MENAFN- GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) RESTON, Va., Oct. 25, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Comscore, (Nasdaq: SCOR), a trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media, today announced that it plans to hold a call to discuss its results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2024, on Tuesday, November 12th at 5:00 p.m. ET.

About Comscore

Comscore (NASDAQ: SCOR) is a global, trusted partner for planning, transacting and evaluating media across platforms. With a data footprint that combines digital, linear TV, over-the-top and theatrical viewership intelligence with advanced audience insights, Comscore empowers media buyers and sellers to quantify their multiscreen behavior and make meaningful business decisions with confidence. A proven leader in measuring digital and TV audiences and advertising at scale, Comscore is the industry's emerging, third-party source for reliable and comprehensive cross-platform measurement.

