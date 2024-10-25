Kuwait Seeks Aviation Coop. With Oman, India, Rwanda, Uganda, Dominican

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) By Abdullah Boqas

KUALA LUMPUR, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- Chairman of Kuwait's Directorate General of Civil (DGCA) Humoud Mubarak Al-Humoud held on Friday meetings with heads and senior officials of civil aviation authorities in Oman, India, Uganda, Rwanda and Dominican on means of enhancing cooperation ties.

The meetings were held at the end of ICAO's Air Services Negotiation (ICAN2024) Event in Malaysian capital of Kuala Lumpur.

Speaking to KUNA in a statement, Sheikh Humoud said he met with India's civil aviation authority undersecretary Asangba Chuba during which they signed the minutes of meeting and determined Kuwaiti needs related to increasing operating process as soon as possible.

He noted that another meeting was held with Deputy Director General of Uganda's Civil Aviation Authority Olive Birungi Lumonya to discuss bilateral ties on civil aviation.

They discussed the start of entering partnership between the two sides and considering their civil aviation markets.

During a meeting with Deputy Director General of Civil Aviation in Rwanda Winnie Ngamije, a memorandum of understanding was inked on sharing expertise and training to serve Kuwait and Rwanda in several domains, including safety, navigation and aviation security, Sheikh Humoud said.

During a gathering with Oman's Chairman of the Civil Aviation Authority Naif Al Abri, they focused on future developments and plans regarding to developing civil aviation action and sharing expertise and ideas in this matter on regional and international levels, he pointed out.

Sheikh Humoud said he met further with director general of Dominican's civil aviation authority Hector Porcella, congratulating him on the conference's success.

The conference, featured a number of representatives and senior officials of civil aviation authorities and international organizations all over the world, concluded on Friday in Malaysia. (end)

