Lubinets In Qatar Receives Lists Of Missing Ukrainian Soldiers

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets and State for International Cooperation at the of Foreign Affairs of Qatar Lolwah Rashid Al-Khater have discussed the acceleration of the exchange of prisoners of war between Ukraine and Russia.

Lubinets wrote this in a post on Telegram , Ukrinform reports.

He stated that thanks to the efforts of the primary intermediary, Ukraine was able to obtain lists of missing service personnel and letters from Ukrainian prisoners of war to their families through Qatar.

The parties also discussed the possibility of accelerating the exchange of prisoners of war.

In addition, agreements were reached regarding the provision of assistance to civilians facing challenging circumstances, including the restoration of personal documents.

Lubinets expressed gratitude to Qatar for its mediation efforts in resolving humanitarian issues.

As reported, Qatar has been a key mediator in various international hostage crises, using its unique geopolitical position and relations with a wide range of actors.

President Volodymyr Zelensky announced the return of 95 more Ukrainians from Russian captivity, 20 of whom were sentenced to life imprisonment in Russia.