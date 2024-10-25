RTA Celebrates 15Th Public Transport Day

(MENAFN- Dubai PR Network) The event is held under the theme: GOOD FOR YOU, GREAT FOR DUBAI

Three new categories added to this year's edition for most frequent public riders Valuable cash prizes for winners of the 'Mysterious Man Challenge' over 3 days

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 24th October 2024

Starting 28th October and running until 1st November, Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) will launch a host of activities and events to celebrate the 15th Public Transport Day. The Public Transport Day is observed annually on November 1st, and this year's edition will be held under the theme: 'Good for you, Great for Dubai.'

The event aims to spread positive messages among the public about RTA's role in fostering social wellness, financial wellness, emotional wellness, health wellness, and

intellectual & environmental wellness through a range of activities. It seeks to achieve these aims by encouraging community members to use public transport while participating in enjoyable events and competitions on Public Transport Day, November 1st.

Abdulla Yousef Al Ali, CEO of Corporate Administrative Support Sector, RTA, said,“This year's theme of the Public Transport Day aims to encourage residents and visitors to contribute to making Dubai the best city in the world for living by opting for RTA's public transport services, which include the metro, tram, public buses, marine transport, and other soft mobility options like bicycles, e-scooters, and walking to reach public transport stations and stops across the city.

The Public Transport Day will feature a variety of exciting activities, competitions, and events, with many valuable prizes and goodies for participants and winners. The day has always seen wide participation from all segments of the community.

“RTA will reward the most frequent public transport users across six categories, selecting three winners from each category, each awarded the title of 'Public Transport Champion.' The first-place winner will receive 1 million nol+ points, the runner-up will receive 500,000 nol+ points, and the third-place finisher will receive 250,000 nol+ points. The three winners will be honoured at a ceremony.

The six categories are: (1) The most frequent user from the Public Transport Day started in 2009 until November 1, 2024 (a new category), (2) The most frequent user from the week of Public Transport Day 2024, (3) The most frequent RTA employee user, (4) The most frequent People of Determination user, (5) The most frequent senior citizen user (a new category), and (6) The most frequent student user (a new category).

One of the event's highlights is the exciting 'Mysterious Man Challenge', a partnership with the Arabian Radio Network (ARN). Participants must search for the 'Mysterious Man' in metro stations over three days, from October 30th to November 1st. Each day will have one winner who will receive AED 10,000. The Lucky Winner will be on November 1st (Public Transport Day) and will get an additional 50-gram gold bar, alongside the AED 10,000 cash prize.

It is worth noting that Public Transport Day has achieved continuous success since its inception in 2009, playing a key role in supporting Dubai's efforts to improve the environment and promote sustainable development by encouraging residents to shift towards using public transport, thereby increasing the number of public transport users.




















