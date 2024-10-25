Mexico’S Bold Deficit Reduction Plan: Experts Weigh In

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Mexico aims to reduce its fiscal deficit to 3.5% of by 2025. This goal, while ambitious, could be achieved without hindering economic growth.



Martin Castellano, Research Director for Latin America at the Institute of International Finance (IIF ), believes this target is within reach.



Castellano suggests that increased private sector involvement could boost growth beyond current projections. He notes that cutting the deficit by over two GDP percentage points in a year would reassure investors.



This move could potentially stimulate flows into the country. The retention of the previous administration's finance secretary inspires confidence in meeting fiscal objectives.



Castellano emphasizes that a strong commitment to fiscal discipline, coupled with more private sector investment opportunities, could yield positive results. He predicts this approach would likely boost exports and positively impact consumption.







However, the market had anticipated more significant changes, particularly in sustainable energy investment and financial management.



For now, there seems to be continuity with previous policies. Castellano expects potential strategy shifts and new ideas to emerge in the medium term.

Mexico's Fiscal Ambitions and Economic Vulnerabilities

Mexico's fiscal deficit target for the next year is considered highly ambitious by Castellano. He predicts it will come close to 3.5% of GDP.



The adjustment will likely involve spending cuts and leveraging the country's existing fiscal space. Castellano points out that Mexico's economy is highly susceptible to investor sentiment and external conditions.



With trade representing over 70% of GDP, Mexico stands out among Latin American countries for its economic openness. This openness extends to capital accounts, with unrestricted access for investors to debt securities.



The Mexican peso's liquidity and daily trading make it attractive to investors. However, this also necessitates disciplined economic policies, as any inconsistencies can directly impact capital flows.



Castellano notes that Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in Mexico is less consistent compared to other regional economies. Mexico receives about 50% less in annual FDI flows than the regional average of $60 billion to $70 billion.



This figure is even lower than the country's remittance inflows. Consequently, Mexico relies more heavily on portfolio investments. Recent years have seen significant outflows of non-resident investors from the local currency debt market.



However, this trend may reverse due to a more favorable external context, including potential Fed rate cuts. Nonetheless, volatility remains a concern in emerging markets like Mexico.

