QMC Achieves Major Success At MIPCOM 2024

DOHA: Qatar Corporation (QMC) has achieved significant success in its participation at MIPCOM 2024, one of the world's premier events in the media and television industry, held in Cannes, France.

The QMC pavilion garnered widespread attention from attendees and international participants, showcasing the essence of Qatari culture through traditional“Al Sadu” weaving and Arab hospitality, which left a lasting impression of admiration and appreciation.

The pavilion saw an impressive turnout, with numerous visits from representatives of global production companies, media organisations, and producers, all expressing their admiration for the media content on display, which reflected the depth and diversity of Qatari culture. The corporation also held a series of meetings with key decision-makers in the media sector, aiming to forge new strategic partnerships.

During his tour of the exhibition, the Deputy Mayor of Cannes praised the Qatari pavilion, expressing his appreciation for the creativity and excellence demonstrated by QMC in presenting media content that embodies Qatari identity and highlights it on the international stage.

CEO of QMC H E Sheikh Abdulaziz bin Thani Al Thani emphasised the importance of the participation, stating,“This participation is a first step towards strengthening our presence in global markets, and we are pleased with the interaction and interest shown in our new productions. We presented two historical series, 'Heroes of the Sands' and 'Swords of the Arabs,' which we plan to air before the upcoming Ramadan.”

He added,“Through this platform, we aim to bring Arab stories to the world and contribute to promoting cultural exchange”.

Director of Marketing at QMC Fatima Ibrahim Al Ansari highlighted that participating in MIPCOM 2024 was a crucial opportunity to market the corporation's productions and enhance its global media presence.

She explained,“We showcased our latest productions, which received widespread acclaim, and we continue to work on our documentary and dramatic productions to strengthen our position and achieve Qatar's media vision”.

The pavilion also featured a prominent contribution from the Qatar Media City, adding an innovative dimension. Additionally, Katara Hospitality's participation helped enhance the Qatari pavilion at the festival.

This participation aligns with QMC's efforts to expand its international media presence and introduce the world to the cultural and entertainment content it produces, including award-winning programmes featured at its pavilion.