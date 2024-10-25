( MENAFN - Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) -- 2010 -- Kuwait Amir Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber signed a decree to establish the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance. The Bureau, supervised by the of Higher Education, aimed at promoting higher education institution. 2016 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) won Maritime Standard's best oil tankers operator in the Middle East and Indian Sub-continent. 2021 -- Lara Dashti, of Kuwait, won medal in the Arab swimming championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This was the first medal in history of Kuwaiti female participation in a competition. (end) mt

