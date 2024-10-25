Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Oct 25 (KUNA) --
2010 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Sabah Al-Ahmad Al-Jaber Al-Sabah signed a decree to establish the National Bureau for Academic Accreditation and Education Quality Assurance. The Bureau, supervised by the Minister of Higher Education, aimed at promoting higher education institution.
2016 -- Kuwait Oil Tankers Company (KOTC) won Maritime Standard's best oil tankers operator in the Middle East and Indian Sub-continent.
2021 -- Lara Dashti, of Kuwait, won Gold medal in the Arab swimming championship in Abu Dhabi, UAE. This was the first gold medal in history of Kuwaiti female participation in a competition. (end)
