20 Killed In Intensive Israeli Raids On Lebanon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) QNA

Beirut: 20 people were killed and dozens of others were in a series of raids launched by the Israeli Air Force on various areas of Lebanon, amid widespread destruction of buildings, facilities and infrastructure.

15 people were killed and dozens of others were injured in Israeli raids targeting the towns of Al-Khader, Kfar Tibnit, Joya and Qalawiya, southern Lebanon and the Bekaa.

The Israeli entity's aircraft also raided a house in the town of Al-Halaniya, where the Lebanese National News Agency reported that the initial death toll has so far reached five dead and a number of wounded who were transferred to the "Riyak" General Hospital.

Israeli warplanes and drones carried out four raids, this afternoon, on the vicinity of the Al-Husseini Club in /Kfar Tibnit/, killing four people and injuring several others, in addition to completely destroying a number of buildings and homes, turning neighborhoods into rubble and ruins.

In turn, a civilian vehicle in the town of Kahala in Mount Lebanon was subjected to an airstrike that resulted in the death of two people, while the town of Almat in the Jbeil district was targeted, without knowing the toll yet.

In addition, the occupation warplanes and artillery bombed the city of Tyre and dozens of towns in southern Lebanon and the Bekaa.

Lebanon has been exposed to an Israeli aggression since October 5, which resulted in thousands of deaths and injuries, and more than a million displaced persons.