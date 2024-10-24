Wind Potential Being Measured In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories
Date
10/24/2024 7:12:46 PM
(MENAFN- AzerNews)
Fatima Latifova
The process of measuring wind potential has already started in
the Lachin and Kalbajar regions, Azernews reports,
citing Javid Abdullayev, the Director of the State Agency for
Renewable energy Sources (AREA) under the Ministry of Energy, as he
said during an event at the Baku Shipyard regarding the delivery of
the blades for the "Khizi-Absheron" wind power station to Baku.
He noted that there is significant solar and wind energy
potential in the territories liberated from occupation:
"We have solar potential in the Zangilan and Jabrayil regions,
and wind potential in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions. As we know,
we are actively continuing our work with BP on the construction of
the "Shafag" Solar Power Station. I hope that very soon, you will
witness some concrete results from that project. Work has already
started in the area, and infrastructure development is also
underway."
"At the same time, I would like to mention that the process of
measuring wind potential has already begun in the Lachin and
Kalbajar regions. Special measurement stations have already been
built. The peculiarity of wind is that the measurement process
needs to be carried out for one year to make it possible to later
provide commercial proposals based on the wind speed," Abdullayev
said.
