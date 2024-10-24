Wind Potential Being Measured In Azerbaijan's Liberated Territories

(MENAFN- AzerNews) Fatima Latifova Read more

The process of measuring wind potential has already started in the Lachin and Kalbajar regions, Azernews reports, citing Javid Abdullayev, the Director of the State Agency for Renewable Sources (AREA) under the of Energy, as he said during an event at the Baku Shipyard regarding the delivery of the blades for the "Khizi-Absheron" wind power station to Baku.

He noted that there is significant solar and wind energy potential in the territories liberated from occupation:

"We have solar potential in the Zangilan and Jabrayil regions, and wind potential in the Kalbajar and Lachin regions. As we know, we are actively continuing our work with BP on the construction of the "Shafag" Solar Power Station. I hope that very soon, you will witness some concrete results from that project. Work has already started in the area, and infrastructure development is also underway."

"At the same time, I would like to mention that the process of measuring wind potential has already begun in the Lachin and Kalbajar regions. Special measurement stations have already been built. The peculiarity of wind is that the measurement process needs to be carried out for one year to make it possible to later provide commercial proposals based on the wind speed," Abdullayev said.