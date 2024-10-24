(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – Saudi Arabia has opened its for cotton and its by-products from Brazil, thus simplifying the approval process required for these exports. A statement released by the of and Livestock on Thursday (24) expresses that the welcomed the news.

The market opening and simplification apply to sales of raw cotton, cottonseed, and cotton waste, such as meal, cake, lint, and cotton oil.

Brazil is the largest producer of cotton in the world, with a harvest of 3.7 million tonnes in the last crop season, and this year it also became the world's largest exporter. According to the ministry, the entry into the Saudi market coincides with Brazil's consolidation in this position. In the first nine months of this year, Brazil exported 1.90 million tonnes of cotton for USD 3.7 billion.

Saudi Arabia granted a series of authorizations for the supply of Brazilian products this year. In March, it opened the market for vegetable seeds from Brazil. In August, it allowed shipments of live poultry. Earlier this month, the authorization for purchases of flowers and hay was announced. Brazil's agriculture ministry says that these results from joint efforts with Brazil's Ministry of Foreign Affairs.

Read more:

Saudis open market to flowers, hay from Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

Embrapa

The post Saudi Arabia opens market to Brazilian cotton appeared first on ANBA News Agency .