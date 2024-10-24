Has Bitcoin Completed A Correction?
10/24/2024 2:14:59 PM
The Cryptocurrency market has been rising since the start of the day on Thursday, recovering strongly from Wednesday's late afternoon sell-off in the wake of global financial markets. At its lowest point, the market capitalisation was down to $2.23 trillion, and at the time of writing, it had risen to $2.32 trillion (+0.1% in 24 hours). The market's intraday movements will reveal whether this marks the bears' last stand or if the current rebound is just a bull trap.
