Has Bitcoin Completed A Correction?

Bitcoin's intraday dynamics are bullish. Wednesday's end-of-day lows saw a flash drop below $65.5K, completing a 61.8% Fibonacci retracement of the 10-21 October rally. A quick exit to the recent highs at $69.5K would make the main scenario an extension of the upside with the potential to strengthen to $76K before further consolidation.

According to CryptoQuant, 94% of the Bitcoin supply

is 'long', with the median purchase price hovering around $55K.

Such high levels of unrealised profits have historically served as a precursor to significant BTC corrections.

Retail demand for Bitcoin returned to pre-ATH levels in March. This contrasts with the first quarter when large players largely drove demand.

Bernstein reiterated its prediction of a $200K price for the first cryptocurrency by the end of next year, calling it 'conservative'. BTC's investment appeal is increasing against the backdrop of rising US government debt and the threat of inflation.



The FxPro

Analyst Team