Kolkata, India, 22nd October 2024: Stovekraft, India’s leading kitchen appliances manufacturer, is proud to announce the launch of its new range of cutting-edge kitchen solutions – the Pigeon Black Diamond and Atmos Chimneys and the Slender and Linea Hobs. This latest collection reflects the company’s commitment to innovation, premium style, and functionality, offering unparalleled solutions for modern Indian kitchens.



Innovative Chimneys Designed for Superior Kitchen Performance



The Pigeon Black Diamond Chimney and Pigeon Atmos Chimney have been carefully crafted with a focus on high efficiency and user convenience. Each model boasts unique features designed to solve common kitchen problems, such as smoke, grease, and noise, creating a more enjoyable cooking environment.



The Pigeon Black Diamond Chimney is equipped with advanced heat auto-clean technology, ensuring effortless maintenance. Its high-efficiency filterless system separates grease from the air while operating at a low noise level of 56 dB. The powerful suction capacity of 1500 m³/h removes smoke and odors efficiently, making it ideal for Indian kitchens. Additionally, the gesture-based control feature allows users to operate the chimney with simple hand movements, adding a touch of futuristic convenience.



The Pigeon Atmos Chimney, designed for larger kitchens, features an elegant T-shaped glass design and offers the same high suction capacity of 1500 m³/h. It incorporates a filter-less system, touch controls, and energy-efficient lighting for a sleek, hassle-free cooking experience, all while maintaining a noise level of just 56 dB.



The Xtreme DLX Chimney combines modern aesthetics with highly functional design features. Its inclined design helps capture smoke and fumes more effectively by directing airflow directly toward the outlet, reducing the chances of smoke lingering in the kitchen. This inclined positioning also allows the chimney to cover a larger cooking surface, which is especially beneficial in kitchens with wide cooktops or cooking areas that are spread out. Additionally, the Xtreme DLX adds a sleek, contemporary look to any kitchen and makes it easier to access and clean the filters and surfaces.



With its new-age design, high-air suction capacity, and low noise level, the Xtreme DLX offers an innovative solution that enhances kitchen performance while complementing modern interiors.



Redefining Cooking Convenience with Premium Hobs



Stovekraft's Slender and Linea Hob collections deliver a balance of functionality and style, designed to meet the diverse needs of Indian home cooks. The Pigeon Slender Hob features an 8mm toughened black glass top, an auto-ignition system, and high thermal efficiency, making it the perfect partner for quick, efficient cooking. The inclusion of a jumbo burner allows for faster and more even cooking, especially when preparing large meals. The stainless steel drip tray and cast iron pan supports ensure easy maintenance and stability while cooking.



For a more compact solution, the Pigeon Linea Hob offers similar features with a 6mm toughened glass top and an auto-ignition system, making it both stylish and efficient for smaller kitchens. Both the Slender and Linea Hobs are backed by a 5-year warranty on the glass, giving homeowners peace of mind when it comes to durability and performance.



Customer-Centric Innovation



At the heart of these products is Stove Kraft’s dedication to customer needs and pain points. Rajendra Gandhi, Managing Director of Stove Kraft Limited, highlights this focus: "At Stovekraft, we put our customers at the forefront of every innovation. Our new range of Chimneys and Hobs comes with superior suction power, easy maintenance, and durable designs that are tailored to Indian cooking styles. We believe these products offer a significant upgrade from what is currently available on the market in terms of style, quality, affordability, and long-term value."



Dr. Manu Nanda, Chief Marketing Officer at Stove Kraft Limited, further elaborates: "Our approach has always been about creating very stylish, smart, affordable kitchen solutions that exceed our customers’ expectations. We have put in lots of consumer feedback and incorporated their suggestions in this new range. With our new chimneys and hobs, we are proud to offer innovations like gesture control and heat auto-clean technology in a price range that is accessible to Indian households. Our aim is to make sophisticated technology both practical and affordable, ensuring that we continue to lead the market in terms of quality, design, and value."



Elevating the Indian Kitchen



Stovekraft's latest innovations set a new standard for modern kitchens, combining elegance, functionality, and affordability. With advanced features like low-noise operation, high thermal efficiency, and gesture-based controls, these products are designed to deliver a seamless and delightful cooking experience, all while ensuring the best in quality and longevity.





