(MENAFN- PR Newswire) Enjoy two pizza slices and a 20 oz. Coke or Sprite for only $5 at participating stores nationwide

IRVING, Texas, Oct. 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ --

7-Eleven, is celebrating autumn with an irresistible new $5 Pizza Meal Deal, featuring new, bigger slices for both whole pizza and by-the-slice. Starting October 30 for a limited time, 7Rewards®

and

Speedy Rewards®

members can snag two pizza slices and any 20 oz. Coke or Sprite for only $5 at participating 7-Eleven® ,

Speedway® and Stripes® stores.*



Slice into Savings with 7-Eleven, Inc.'s $5 Pizza Meal Deal

Continue Reading

But the excitement doesn't stop there. 7-Eleven is calling on all Philly Cheesesteak lovers to run, not walk, to try the new Philly Cheesesteak pizza. Combining the savory elements of a classic cheesesteak with the comforting appeal of pizza, the new Philly Cheesesteak pizza features thinly sliced, rich and umami-packed beef with creamy, melted provolone that adds a gooey texture and sharpness. It's all topped off with the crunch of bell peppers and onions that introduce a sweet and slightly caramelized flavor.

"Our $5 Pizza Meal Deal offers an unbeatable value that is designed to bring family and friends together over fresh pizza and celebrate the diverse flavors our customers love – because every slice tells a story," said Deanna Hall, Senior Product Director, Fresh Foods at 7-Eleven, Inc. "With the introduction of our Philly Cheesesteak pizza, customers have even more options to share great moments and enjoy their favorite flavors without compromise, one slice at a time!"

Enjoy the $5 Pizza Meal Deal without leaving the house with 7NOW® Delivery . 7NOW Delivery is available throughout the U.S. with real-time tracking that lets customers know when to expect their orders, typically in about 30 minutes. The 7NOW Delivery app can be downloaded from the App Store or Google Play , or by visiting 7Rewards . Become a loyalty member by downloading the

7-Eleven

or

Speedway

apps from the

App Store

or

Google Play

or by visiting

7Rewards

or

SpeedyRewards .

*Valid 10/30/24-1/7/25. Plus tax. Limit 2 per day. See app for more details.

©2024 7-Eleven, Inc. All rights reserved.

About 7-Eleven, Inc.



7-Eleven, Inc. is the premier name in the U.S. convenience-retailing industry. Based in Irving, Texas, 7-Eleven operates, franchises and/or licenses more than 13,000 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In addition to 7-Eleven® stores, 7-Eleven, Inc. operates and franchises Speedway® , Stripes® , Laredo Taco Company® and Raise the Roost®

Chicken and Biscuits locations. Known for its iconic brands such as Slurpee®, Big Bite® and Big Gulp®, 7-Eleven has expanded into high-quality sandwiches, salads, side dishes, cut fruit and protein boxes, as well as pizza, chicken wings and mini beef tacos. 7-Eleven offers customers industry-leading private brand products at outstanding value. Customers can earn and redeem points on various items in stores nationwide through its 7Rewards® and Speedy Rewards® loyalty programs with more than 80 million members, place an order in the 7NOW® delivery app in over 95% of the convenience retailer's footprint, or rely on 7-Eleven for other convenient services. Find out more online at 7-Eleven



CONTACT:

7-Eleven, Inc.







Corporate Communications

[email protected]



SOURCE 7-Eleven, Inc.

WANT YOUR COMPANY'S NEWS FEATURED ON PRNEWSWIRE? 440k+Newsrooms &Influencers 9k+Digital MediaOutlets 270k+JournalistsOpted In GET STARTED