High Tide To Open First Canna Cabana In Kingston, Ontario

Kingston is home to three major Canadian post-secondary institutions: Queen's University, the Royal Military College of Canada and St. Lawrence College. Two hours from Toronto, Kingston is situated on the banks of Lake Ontario and is a city steeped in Canadian history. This Canna Cabana opens in a robust power centre, surrounded by anchor tenants such as a major pharmacy chain, a Canadian pet retailer, and a prominent Canadian home improvement and auto repair chain. A short drive from the Queen's University campus, it is a destination shopping centre for students and residents, with a population density of over 50,000 within a three-kilometer radius.

"After 6 years of legalization, we are still expanding into markets where our Canna Cabana brand doesn't yet have presence. This presents an excellent opportunity for the growth of our ELITE & Cabana Club community. Expanding into Kingston, a city with over 30,000 post-secondary students, fits this strategy well, as does the fact that this new store is located within a major power centre next to well-established Canadian retail giants," said Raj Grover, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of High Tide.

"Our focus on quality organic growth remains a key part of our sustainable business strategy to ensure we are creating lasting value for shareholders. I look forward to announcing the launch of several more Cabanas to close out this calendar year", added Mr. Grover.

ABOUT HIGH TIDE

High Tide, Inc. is the leading community-grown, retail-forward cannabis enterprise engineered to unleash the full value of the world's most powerful plant and is the second-largest cannabis retailer globally by store count1. High Tide (HITI) is uniquely-built around the cannabis consumer, with wholly-diversified and fully-integrated operations across all components of cannabis, including:

Bricks & Mortar Retail: Canna CabanaTM is the largest cannabis retail chain in Canada, with 186 current locations spanning British Columbia, Alberta, Saskatchewan, Manitoba, Ontario and growing. In 2021, Canna Cabana became the first cannabis discount club retailer in the world.

Retail Innovation: FastendrTM is a unique and fully automated technology that employs retail kiosks to facilitate a better buying experience through browsing, ordering and pickup.

Consumption Accessories: High Tide operates a suite of leading accessory e-commerce platforms across the world, including Grasscity, Smokecartel, Dailyhighclub, and Dankstop.

Brands: High Tide's industry-leading and consumer-facing brand roster includes Queen of BudTM, Cabana Cannabis CoTM, Daily High ClubTM, Vodka GlassTM, Puff Puff PassTM, DopezillaTM, AtomikTM, HueTM, EvolutionTM and more.

CBD: High Tide continues to cultivate the possibilities of consumer CBD through Nuleafnaturals, FABCBD, blessedcbd and co.

Wholesale Distribution: High Tide keeps that cannabis category stocked with wholesale solutions via ValiantTM.

Licensing: High Tide continues to push cannabis culture forward through fresh partnerships and license agreements under the Famous BrandzTM name.

High Tide consistently moves ahead of the currents, having been named one of Canada's Top Growing Companies by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business in 2024 for the fourth consecutive year and was named as one of the top 10 performing diversified industries stocks in both 2022 and 2024 TSX Venture 50. High Tide was also ranked number one in the retail category on the Financial Times list of Americas' Fastest Growing Companies for 2023. To discover the full impact of High Tide, visit . For investment performance, don't miss the High Tide profile pages on SEDAR+ and EDGAR.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

