US exchanges start Wednesday’s session lower

(MENAFN) Major US stock exchanges started the day on a negative note on Wednesday, reflecting broader market concerns. The Industrial Average experienced a decline of 204 points, or 0.48 percent, bringing it down to 42,720 by 9:59 a.m. EDT (1359 GMT). Similarly, the fell by 18 points, or 0.32 percent, to settle at 5,833, while the Composite recorded a loss of 102 points, or 0.55 percent, dropping to 18,470.



In addition to the declines in stock indices, the VIX volatility index, often referred to as the "fear index," saw an increase of 2.2 percent, reaching 18.60. This rise in the VIX indicates heightened investor anxiety amid uncertain market conditions. The yield on the 10-year US Treasury also rose by 1.3 percent, climbing to 4.262 percent, reflecting the bond market's response to shifting economic sentiments.



The US dollar index showed strength, increasing by 0.36 percent to reach 104.44, while the euro weakened by 0.22 percent against the dollar, trading at USD1.0774. Precious metals faced downward pressure as well, with gold losing 0.5 percent to USD2,736 per ounce and silver declining by 2.5 percent to USD33.98 per ounce, indicating a broader risk-off sentiment among investors.



Oil prices also experienced a dip, with global benchmark Brent crude falling by approximately 0.7 percent, priced at USD75.47 per barrel, while US benchmark West Texas Intermediate dropped to USD71.25 per barrel. This decline in oil prices, alongside the losses in equities and precious metals, suggests a cautious market environment as investors navigate through ongoing economic uncertainties.

