More Than 130,000 T Of Sugar Produced In Ternopil Region

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) The Ternopil region's sugar refineries have produced more than 130,000 tonnes of sugar.

The relevant statement was made by Director of the Department for Agro-Industrial Development at Ternopil Regional Military Administration Volodymyr Stakhiv in a commentary to an Ukrinform correspondent.

“In the Ternopil region, sugar refineries have processed 931,000 tonnes of sugar beets and produced more than 130,000 tonnes of sugar,” Stakhiv told.

In his words, this season sugar production volumes are about 30% higher compared to the same period of 2023.

Most sugar output came from Chortkiv Sugar Plant (more than 40,000 tonnes).

A reminder that, as of October 17, 2024, sugar refineries in the Ternopil region produced more than 109,000 tonnes of sug ar.