Kabul Explosion Causes A Dozen Casualties

(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)

KABUL (Pajhwok): A bomb explosion in Kabul's Cinema Pamir area has caused casualties to 11 people, says the of Interior (MoI).

The blast took place around 2:00pm on Wednesday in a of used-clothes near Cinema Pamir of the first district.

Mufti Abdul Mateen Qane, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Unfortunately, the blast caused casualties to 11 civilians, with one possibly martyred.”

The Emergency Hospital wrote on its X handle:“At least 11 people were evacuated from the blast site, including a 3-year old girl, a 4-year old boy, 2 women and 7 men, with one of the injured in critical condition.”

Cinema Pamir area is one of the most crowded areas of the capital.

