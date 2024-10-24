Kabul Explosion Causes A Dozen Casualties
Date
10/24/2024 4:09:46 AM
(MENAFN- Pajhwok Afghan News)
KABUL (Pajhwok): A bomb explosion in Kabul's Cinema Pamir area has caused casualties to 11 people, says the Ministry of Interior (MoI).
The blast took place around 2:00pm on Wednesday in a market of used-clothes near Cinema Pamir of the first Police district.
Mufti Abdul Mateen Qane, spokesman for MoI, told Pajhwok Afghan News:“Unfortunately, the blast caused casualties to 11 civilians, with one possibly martyred.”
The Emergency Hospital wrote on its X handle:“At least 11 injured people were evacuated from the blast site, including a 3-year old girl, a 4-year old boy, 2 women and 7 men, with one of the injured in critical condition.”
Cinema Pamir area is one of the most crowded areas of the capital.
aw
MENAFN24102024000174011037ID1108814452
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.