Mannai Corporation Appoints New Group CEO

Doha, Qatar: Following its meeting held on 22nd October, 2024, the Board of Mannai Corporation announced the appointment of Alekh Grewal as Group Chief Executive Officer, effective November 1, 2024.

Grewal has been an executive in Mannai for 20 years, and has deep experience of the company's operations and growth prospects.

His recent role was Managing Director International; previously he held the positions of CFO, COO, and CEO of Mannai, respectively, before he took charge of Mannai's international portfolio four years ago.

The Board of Mannai Corporation congratulated Grewal on his appointment to the expanded position of Group Chief Executive Officer.