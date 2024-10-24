Leadership Transition at Dexco: Strategic Succession Plan Unveiled for 2025

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Dexco has announced Raul Guimarães Guaragna as its next Chief Executive Officer, marking a leadership transition. The company selected Guaragna through a comprehensive twelve-month evaluation process.



Raul Guaragna brings experience as the current Vice President of Bathroom Solutions and Surface Coverings. At 53, Guaragna has demonstrated strong leadership during his three-year tenure at Dexco .



The company has designed a structured handover period extending until April 2025. Both executives will collaborate closely to ensure smooth project continuity and knowledge transfer.



Antonio Joaquim de Oliveira, the outgoing CEO, will step down due to statutory age limitations. The board praised Oliveira's significant contributions to Dexco's growth and strategic acquisitions.







After stepping down from his executive role, Oliveira will transition to the Board of Directors. This move ensures his continued involvement in shaping company strategy.



The selection process reflects Dexco's commitment to maintaining high corporate governance standards. The board emphasized the importance of leadership continuity through this carefully planned succession.



The announcement demonstrates Dexco's proactive approach to leadership succession, ensuring stability while preparing for future growth. This strategic transition maintains the company's momentum while preserving institutional knowledge.



