Ukraine Downs 40 Russian Drones Overnight

(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukrainian defense forces shot down 40 Russian drones as of 8:30 on Thursday, October 24.

That's according to the Air Force Command , Ukrinform reports.

From 21:00 on Wednesday, October 23, the Russians attacked Ukraine with two Kh-22 missiles launched by a Tu-22M3 over the Black Sea, two Kh-59 guided air missiles launched from the airspace over Bryansk region, and 50 Shahed one-way attack drones and drones of an unknown type, launched from Orel, Kursk, and temporarily occupied Crimea.

Aviation, missile defense forces, electronic warfare units, and mobile fire groups joined efforts to repel the air raid.

As of 8:30, the downing of 40 enemy UAVs has been confirmed in Odesa, Mykolaiv, Dnipropetrovsk, Vinnytsia, Zhytomyr, Khmelnytskyi, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Kyiv, Poltava, and Chernihiv regions.

In addition, seven Russian drones have been lost from radars, one remains in Ukraine's airspace, and two have been flew toward Russia and Belarus.

None of the enemy missiles hit their intended targets, the Air Force assured.

The air defense units remain activated.

As Ukrinform reported earlier, on the night of October 24, air defense forces located and neutralized almost a dozen Russian drones on the approach to Kyiv.

Photo: 117th Separate Mechanized Brigade