Kuwait Eager To Diversify Its Economy - Min.

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The State of Kuwait is eager to diversify its income and enhance regional and international partnerships to achieve the Kuwait vision 2035 goals.

The remarks came in a statement by of Finance, Minister of State for Economic Affairs and and Acting Minister of Oil Noora Al-Fassam, during her speech at the Arab finance ministers meeting with the Managing Director of the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Kristalina Georgieva, as part of the annual meetings of the international finance institutes of IMF and the World Bank's Board of Governors in Washington late Wednesday.

Kuwait is currently executing a number of major economic reforms, said minister Al-Fassam, adding that the country is also committed to social, environmental and economic sustainability, in accordance with the UN Sustainable Development Goals.

She expressed regret over the geopolitical tension in Palestine, Lebanon, Yemen and Syria, calling on the international community to exert further efforts to achieve peace in the Arab World.

Meanwhile, the minister hailed the role of IMF in boosting cooperation between member-countries, hoping the fund would develop its training centers in the future for more experience-sharing.

Kuwait is proud to have established an IMF training center since 2011, she added.

The meeting, also attended by Governor of the Central Bank of Kuwait (CBK) Basel Al-Haroun, discussed developing the fund's support to its member-states in facing different challenges, as well as adopting policies to re-build institutions and enhance digitalization and governance.

They also discussed launching reform programs aiming to face poverty, climate change and other topics of mutual concern.

The IMF and World Bank autumn meetings kicked off last Monday, to discuss key topics including debts, achieving development and tackling different challenges. (end)

