Harris Narrowly Leads Trump In Election Polls

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) WASHINGTON, Oct 24 (KUNA) -- The latest election showed that candidate Vice President Kamala Harris passes candidate Former President Donald Trump.

Election polls, issued by The Economist and YouGov on Wednesday, said Harris got 49 percent of registered votes, while got 46 percent from the same group of voters.

Polls were taken from 19-22 October by 1,600 people, noting that some polls show that Trump has been leading the race as Harris has been up for the past few month.

The 2024 United States presidential election will be the 60th quadrennial presidential election, set to be held on Tuesday, November 5, 2024. (end)

