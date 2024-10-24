Food Security Facilities At Hamad Port To Operate Soon

(MENAFN- The Peninsula) Sanaullah Ataullah | The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Strategic Food Security Facilities (SFSF) at Hamad Port, designed to provide substantial storage for rice, sugar, and edible oil sufficient to support three million individuals for a duration of two years, are set to commence operations shortly, according to an official statement.

Eng. Nabil Al Khalidi, Executive Director of the Hamad Project, indicated that the of the SFSF project is nearing completion, with final inspections of the buildings currently in progress.

“The of Commerce and Industry is in the process to award tender for operating the facilities. I can say that the SFSF will be ready for operation within very few months and the same time it will be ready for use by all parties concerned to this system,” Al Khalidi said recently during a Qatar TV programme.



Things to do this weekend in Qatar (October 24-26, 2024)

Qatar condemns in the strongest terms attack in Turkiye's capital Ankara

Qatar Boat Show 2024 set for November 6-9 at Old Doha Port Hefty fines, prison sentence for violating private sector jobs localisation law

Read Also

In providing additional context regarding the project's background, he stated that a resolution was made in 2017 for the Ministry of Transport to take charge of the construction of Strategic Food Security Facilities.

“After long studies and communication with the partners concerned with this function or this sector of business, an agreement was reached to establish the facilities for storing three basic commodities, which are rice, edible oils, and sugar, with different capacities,” Al Khalidi added.

He stated that the SFSF's capacity is contingent upon two fundamental conditions: a two-year time frame and a target population of three million, which can be achieved with high efficiency.

The SFSF aligns with the Qatar National Food Security Strategy and will play a vital role in enhancing the State's reserve capabilities, as well as in securing, strengthening, and developing the strategic stock system for food, consumer, and catering goods.

This achievement will further solidify Qatar's status as a regional leader in strategic stock sufficiency and reaffirm its capacity to ensure food security and meet the needs of its population.

The National Food Security Strategy 2018-2023 has made significant contributions to the advancement of Qatar's food security system through the implementation of its core pillars.

The primary pillars include the sustainable development and increase of local agricultural food production, diversifying foreign trade sources to mitigate potential risks during crises and emergencies, and establishing a strategic reserve of food commodities within the country.

In line with Qatar's ongoing progress in addressing food security challenges, a revised version of the National Food Security Strategy for the years 2024-2030 has been developed and is anticipated to be unveiled shortly.

This strategy spans a period of seven years, aligning with the Qatar National Vision 2030, and incorporates the insights and recommendations from various stakeholders involved in food security matters.

The Ministry of Transport has been tasked with the oversight of the construction of Qatar's Strategic Food Security Facilities at Hamad Port, which has now been completed. The development of these facilities has adhered to the highest global standards and manufacturing practices, utilizing the latest technologies to enhance storage, packaging, transportation, and handling capabilities.

Qatar has initiated numerous programmes aimed at establishing integrated mechanisms to bolster its strategic reserves and support the formulation of food security policies, recognizing that food security is crucial for the nation's overall security and economy.