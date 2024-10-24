Today In Kuwait's History
KUWAIT, Oct 24 (KUNA) --
1963 -- Kuwait Amir sheikh Abdullah Al-Salem Al-Sabah signed a decree to form the higher council for civil Aviation with a mandate of placing state's civil aviation policy.
1987 -- A bomb exploded at Pan American office in Kuwait but only caused material damage.
1999 -- A foundation stone was placed for the UN House in Mishref Area, coinciding with UN Day. The UN House consisted of a number of international organizations.
2007 -- Fahad Al-Ahmad housing Project won Arab Housing Ministers' Executive Council's award for the best Arab housing project for 2007.
2007 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf 10th Fraternity Shooting Championship, held at Sabah Al-Ahmad Shooting Range, with 27 medals: nine gold, 11 silver and seven bronze.
2008 -- Ali Al-Shemali won the Asian Jetski Super stock (800cc) that was held in Bali, Indonesia.
2015 -- Kuwait national team won the Gulf 13th Shooting Championship with 26 medals: 10 gold, nine silver and seven bronze.
2020 -- Abdulrahman Al-Mazroui, former Undersecretary of Ministry of Social Affairs, passed away at the age of 83. (end)
