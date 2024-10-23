BRICS Calls For UN Reform And A New Global Order

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) Brasília – The official declaration from the 16th BRICS summit, published on Wednesday (23), reinforces the need for reform of international organizations, especially the United Nations Security Council (UNSC ) and the International Monetary Fund (IMF ), in order to amplify the voice of less developed countries.

With 43 pages and 134 items, the Kazan Declaration, named after the Russian city where the BRICS summit is taking place, addresses nearly all key topics on the international agenda, such as tackling climate change, managing artificial intelligence, and the ongoing wars around the world.

The declaration emphasizes the need to promote a multipolar world, with multiple centers of power.“Multipolarity can expand opportunities for emerging marketings and developing countries to unlock their constructive potential and enjoy universally beneficial, inclusive and equitable economic globalization and cooperation,” the document reads.

The BRICS countries call for reforms in global governance that reflect the new economic and geopolitical reality, with an expansion of the representation of developing countries and emerging states in leadership positions to reflect their global contributions.

The document also reinforces the need for financing and trade mechanisms in local currencies as a means to escape dependence on the dollar.“We welcome the use of local currencies in financial transactions between BRICS countries and their trading partners,” it said.

The text addresses the main ongoing conflicts in the world, from Ukraine to Lebanon, passing through Sudan and Palestine. Regarding the Gaza Strip, the group expresses concern over the new escalation of the conflict, calls for an immediate ceasefire and the immediate release of Israeli and Palestinian hostages, in addition to condemning the forced displacement of civilians and attacks against humanitarian facilities and civilian infrastructure. The Kazan Declaration also expresses concern about the situation in Lebanon.

Lula participated in the BRICS summit online

Participating online, Brazil's President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva invited BRICS countries to join the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty, which is already in an advanced stage of membership and started at the G20, the group of the world's largest economies currently chaired by Brazil.

Brazil will take over the presidency of BRICS in 2025.“We want to reaffirm the bloc's commitment to the fight for a multipolar world and for less asymmetric relations between countries,” Lula said about the leadership. He noted the group has been responsible for a significant share of global economic growth in recent decades, but financial flows continue to go to wealthy nations, and it is necessary to break this logic.

At this summit, BRICS approved the invitation of 13 new members to join the bloc. They will be invited to join the group as partner states by Russia, which is currently holding the presidency of the group. The invited nations will be Turkey, Indonesia, Algeria, Belarus, Cuba, Bolivia, Malaysia, Uzbekistan, Kazakhstan, Thailand, Vietnam, Nigeria, and Uganda.

