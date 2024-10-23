Jordan Sends 52-Truck Aid Convoy To Gaza

(MENAFN- Jordan Times) AMMAN - The Jordan Hashemite Charity Organisation (JHCO) said that a new aid convoy crossed into Gaza on Wednesday, in cooperation with the Jordan – Arab (JAF).

In a statement, the organization explained that the convoy consists of 52 trucks carrying shelter supplies, food, and winter clothing, The Jordan News Agency, reported.

JHCO Secretary General Hussein Shibli has recently said that despite the difficult circumstances, the organisation has been working continuously to prepare and send aid convoys to support Gaza.

Shibli also pointed out that coordination is ongoing to ensure that these convoys reach their destinations safely and are distributed by partner organisations on the ground.

The total number of aid trucks that have entered Gaza to date has reached 3,709, according to JHCO.

The JHCO said it continues to receive cash donations through its bank account at Bank al Etihad, account number JO32 UBSI 1030 0000 4010 1659 9151 06, or through e-wallets or CliQ at JHCOGAZA, as well as via "eFAWATEERcom" and through their website