Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT
Date
10/23/2024 8:08:14 PM
(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA))
KUWAIT -- Minister of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya participates in a celebration at the US Embassy in Kuwait, marking the US Independence Day.
GAZA -- Up to 770 Palestinians have been martyred and around 1,000 injured in 19 days of the military onslaught of the Israeli Occupation on Jabalia refugee camp, north Gaza.
BEIRUT -- At least one person was killed and 45 others wounded in a new wave of Israeli occupation airstrikes on Beirut and other several parts of Lebanon.
ANKARA -- Turkish Interior Minister: The death toll rises to five from the terror attack on the aerospace industries firm near Ankara.
TOKYO -- North Korea has reportedly deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to Russia to join war in Ukraine.
WASHINGTON -- US National Security Council: If North Korean troops are deployed in Ukraine to fight alongside Russian forces, they will be legitimate targets. (end) gb
MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108813574
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.