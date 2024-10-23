Briefing Of KUNA Main News For Wednesday Until 00:00 GMT

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT -- of Foreign Affairs Abdullah Al-Yahya participates in a celebration at the US Embassy in Kuwait, marking the US Independence Day.

GAZA -- Up to 770 Palestinians have been martyred and around 1,000 in 19 days of the military onslaught of the Israeli on Jabalia refugee camp, north Gaza.

BEIRUT -- At least one person was killed and 45 others wounded in a new wave of Israeli occupation on Beirut and other several parts of Lebanon.

ANKARA -- Turkish Interior Minister: The death toll rises to five from the terror attack on the aerospace industries firm near Ankara.

TOKYO -- North Korea has reportedly deployed nearly 3,000 soldiers to Russia to join war in Ukraine.

WASHINGTON -- US National Security Council: If North Korean troops are deployed in Ukraine to fight alongside Russian forces, they will be legitimate targets. (end) gb