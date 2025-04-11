After 'Begging' Remark, Prahlad Patel's Use Of Abusive Word Sparks Fresh Controversy

MENAFN - IANS) Bhopal, April 11 (IANS) Madhya Pradesh Panchayat and Rural Development Minister Prahlad Patel has once again landed in controversy, this time for using an abusive word during an interaction caught on camera. The incident follows closely on the heels of his earlier controversial remark likening the public to "beggars".

In a video that has surfaced on social media, Patel is seen sitting inside a vehicle, preparing to leave. As he instructs his driver to move, a journalist -- whose face is not visible but whose voice is clearly heard -- politely requests a response: "Sir... Sir, ek ek sawal please" (Sir, just one question, please).

In response, Patel, apparently irritated, says, "Isse pata chalta hai ki... tum pure samay nautanki karne wale log ho" (This shows that you people are always indulging in drama), before asking his driver to proceed.

The minister was reportedly in Khurai, where he was presented with a proposal by CEO Girraj Sharma to initiate a tree plantation drive under a government scheme.

Patel, angered by the suggestion -- apparently due to the high summer temperatures -- dismissed the proposal and reprimanded Sharma. Sources say this outburst was directed at him. Later, he canceled his scheduled public address and left the venue.

The video has triggered sharp criticism, especially from the opposition. Senior Congress leader and former Minister P. C. Sharma shared the clip on X, slamming Patel's language.

“He is a minister in the Madhya Pradesh government. First, he insulted the public by calling them 'beggars', and now he's using abusive words. This is highly condemnable. Such a person has no right to remain in office,” Sharma wrote.

This is not the first time Patel's words have sparked outrage. Just last month, he stirred a row by saying people had become accustomed to“begging” from the government.

“People have fallen into the habit of taking from society. Now, they have even started begging from the government,” he had said at a public event.

After facing backlash, Patel defended himself, blaming the media for twisting his remarks.