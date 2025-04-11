Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Cops Prevent PDP March Against Passage Of Waqf (Amendment) Act

Cops Prevent PDP March Against Passage Of Waqf (Amendment) Act


2025-04-11 06:15:59
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer) Srinagar- Police here on Friday prevented a Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) march against the passage of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025, barricading the party office and restricting the protestors within the premises.

Led by party general secretary Khurshid Alam, scores of PDP workers had assembled at the party headquarters near the Sher-e-Kashmir Park here to protest against the passage of the act last week.

The PDP workers tried to march out of the party office and towards the city centre, but were met by a posse of police personnel who prevented them from moving out. Police had barricaded the gates which restricted the protestors on the premises.

The protestors carried placards with messages like“we reject the Waqf Bill” and“NC's (National Conference) silence is criminal”, and raised slogans for the repeal of the Waqf (Amendment) Act, 2025.

Later, the protestors dispersed peacefully.

Read Also Letter to Editor | Waqf and the Wounds We Ignored SC To Hear On Apr 16 Pleas Challenging Validity Of Waqf Amendment Act

Speaking to reporters, Alam said they wanted to protest peacefully, but police prevented them.

“We wanted to protest against the Waqf bill. We understand that no section of the society accepts the bill. They way it was passed in parliament in the dead of the night, we reject that,” he said.

The PDP general secretary said while the BJP's approach towards Muslims of the country is condemnable,“the criminal silence of the NC on the issue is regretful”.

“We condemn the role of NC on the passing of the Act,” he said, adding the NC was“befooling” people.

Follow this link to join our WhatsApp group : Join Now

Be Part of Quality Journalism

Quality journalism takes a lot of time, money and hard work to produce and despite all the hardships we still do it. Our reporters and editors are working overtime in Kashmir and beyond to cover what you care about, break big stories, and expose injustices that can change lives. Today more people are reading Kashmir Observer than ever, but only a handful are paying while advertising revenues are falling fast.
ACT NOW
MONTHLY Rs 100
YEARLY Rs 1000
LIFETIME Rs 10000

CLICK FOR DETAILS

MENAFN11042025000215011059ID1109418062

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search