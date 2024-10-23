Ghana’S Parliament Faces Unprecedented Legal Crisis

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Ghana's parliament has come to a standstill just weeks before the December 2024 general elections.



A conflict over four parliamentary seats has caused this significant disruption. The parliament now faces an indefinite suspension, raising concerns about governance in the country.



The crisis began when four Members of Parliament-three from the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) and one from the opposition National (NDC)-decided to run as independent candidates in the upcoming elections.



Speaker Alban Bagbin declared their seats vacant, citing a constitutional rule that prohibits MPs from switching parties during their term. This decision angered the NPP, which challenged it in the Supreme Court.



The Supreme Court intervened, ordering a halt to Bagbin's decision until a final verdict could be reached. However, Bagbin did not comply with this order, leading to a deadlock between the judiciary and parliament.







The NDC, now holding a majority due to the vacated seats, argues against judicial interference in parliamentary matters. This standoff has created tension within the parliament.

Ghana's Parliamentary Crisis and Its Broader Implications

During a recent session, NDC MPs celebrated their majority by taking seats reserved for the ruling party. In protest, NPP MPs walked out, resulting in a lack of quorum and an indefinite suspension of parliamentary proceedings.



The suspension has serious implications for Ghana 's governance. Important legislative agendas are now on hold, including the approval of the 2025 budget and nominations to the Supreme Court.



Critical financial agreements necessary for economic stability are also stalled. These include a $250 million loan for financial stability projects and $350 million in tax waivers.



This crisis unfolds amid economic challenges and electoral tensions. Ghana is dealing with high inflation and debt issues worsened by global events like COVID-19 and geopolitical tensions such as the Russian invasion of Ukraine.



The upcoming elections will see Vice President Mahamudu Bawumia of the NPP facing former President John Mahama of the NDC. Ghana's democratic reputation is at risk as it navigates these challenges.



The country's ability to maintain peace during elections is crucial, especially given past instances of electoral violence despite peace pacts.



This political impasse highlights Ghana's struggle to balance democratic principles with effective governance amid internal and external pressures.

MENAFN23102024007421016031ID1108813196