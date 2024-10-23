Veralto Reports Third Quarter 2024 Results

Key Third Quarter 2024 Results



Sales increased 4.7% year-over-year to $1,314 million, with non-GAAP core sales growth of 4.6%

Operating margin was 23.4% and non-GAAP adjusted operating profit margin was 24.1%

Net were $219 million, or $0.88 per diluted common share

Non-GAAP, adjusted net earnings were $223 million, or $0.89 per diluted common share Operating cash flow was $224 million and non-GAAP free cash flow was $215 million

"Our teams across the world executed well and delivered another quarter of strong performance with mid-single digit core sales growth, robust margin expansion and strong cash generation.

These results once again demonstrate the durability of our businesses, underpinned by global demand for clean water, safe food and trusted essential goods," said Jennifer L. Honeycutt, President and Chief Executive Officer.

"The growth in Q3 was broad-based across key end markets and regions, highlighted by continued strong demand for industrial water treatment in North America and gradual recovery across consumer-packaged goods markets globally."

"Our culture of continuous improvement, powered by the Veralto Enterprise System, has fortified our growth and strengthened our execution this year, while also enabling increased investments in sales, marketing and innovation to create future value."

"Following our strong third quarter performance, we acquired TraceGains, a complementary addition to our packaging and color solutions.

TraceGains expands our ability to provide greater value to consumer brands by helping them digitize critical workflows and accelerate time-to-market.

Its recurring revenue, robust core sales growth, and attractive gross margins strengthen the financial profile of our PQI segment.

Moreover, TraceGains' focus on increasing food safety is squarely aligned with our purpose -- Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM," concluded Honeycutt.



2024 Guidance

The Company provides forecasted sales only on a non-GAAP basis because of the difficulty in estimating the other components of GAAP sales, such as currency translation, acquisitions, and divestitures.



For the fourth quarter of 2024, Veralto anticipates non-GAAP core sales growth in the low-to-mid single-digits year-over-year with adjusted operating profit margin of approximately 24.0% and adjusted diluted earnings per share in the range of $0.86 to $0.90 per share.

For the full year 2024, the Company expects core sales growth in the low single-digits with adjusted operating profit margin expansion of approximately 75 basis points.

The Company raised its full year guidance for adjusted diluted earnings per share to a range of $3.44 to $3.48, up from its prior guidance of $3.37 to $3.45 per share.

Free cash flow conversion guidance was maintained at a range of 100% to 110%.

ABOUT VERALTO

With annual sales of $5 billion, Veralto is a global leader in essential technology solutions with a proven track record of solving some of the most complex challenges we face as a society.

Our industry-leading companies with globally recognized brands are building on a long-established legacy of innovation and customer trust to create a safer, cleaner, more vibrant future. Headquartered in Waltham, Massachusetts, our global team of 16,000 associates is committed to making an enduring positive impact on our world and united by a powerful purpose: Safeguarding the World's Most Vital ResourcesTM.

NON-GAAP MEASURES AND SUPPLEMENTAL MATERIALS

In addition to the financial measures prepared in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP), this earnings release also contains non-GAAP financial measures.

Calculations of these measures, the reasons why we believe these measures provide useful information to investors, a reconciliation of these measures to the most directly comparable GAAP measures, as applicable, and other information relating to these non-GAAP measures are included in the supplemental reconciliation schedule attached.

In addition, this earnings release, the slide presentation accompanying the related earnings call, non-GAAP reconciliations and a note containing details of historical and anticipated, future financial performance have been posted to the "Investors" section of Veralto's website ( ) under the subheading "Quarterly Earnings."

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements in this release, including the statement regarding the Company's anticipated fourth quarter and full year 2024 financial performance, the Company's differentiation and positioning to continue delivering sustainable, long-term shareholder value and any other statements regarding events or developments that we believe or anticipate will or may occur in the future are "forward-looking" statements within the meaning of the federal securities laws.

All statements other than historical factual information are forward-looking statements, including, without limitation, statements regarding: projections of revenue, expenses, profit, profit margins, tax rates, tax provisions, cash flows, pension and benefit obligations and funding requirements, Veralto's liquidity position or other financial measures; Veralto's management's plans and strategies for future operations, including statements relating to anticipated operating performance, cost reductions, restructuring activities, new product and service developments, competitive strengths or market position, acquisitions and the integration thereof, divestitures, spin-offs, split-offs or other distributions, strategic opportunities, securities offerings, stock repurchases, dividends and executive compensation; the effects of the separation or the distribution on Veralto's business; growth, declines and other trends in markets Veralto sells into; new or modified laws, regulations and accounting pronouncements; future regulatory approvals and the timing thereof; outstanding claims, legal proceedings, tax audits and assessments and other contingent liabilities; future foreign currency exchange rates and fluctuations in those rates; general economic and capital markets conditions; the anticipated timing of any of the foregoing; assumptions underlying any of the foregoing; and any other statements that address events or developments that Veralto intends or believes will or may occur in the future.

Additional information regarding the factors that may cause actual results to differ materially from these forward-looking statements is available in our SEC filings, including our 2023 Annual Report on Form 10-K and Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q.

These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and except to the extent required by applicable law, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future events and developments or otherwise.