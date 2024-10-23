Samsung Tops Asia’S Brand Rankings In Groundbreaking Survey

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) has claimed the top spot as Asia's leading brand, according to the 2024 Global Brand Survey by Research.



This inaugural survey by the Tokyo-based firm evaluated 200 international companies, focusing on brand awareness, endorsements, and overall value.



Nikkei Research surveyed over 70,000 people across 11 Asian markets, including China, Taiwan, Thailand, India, Vietnam, Indonesia, Malaysia, and the Philippines.



The survey aimed to measure brand power and influence on consumer purchasing decisions. Samsung emerged as the most valuable brand in eight Asian markets, surpassing global giants like Apple and Sony.



It ranked highest in Vietnam and secured a top-three position in Thailand and India. The survey highlighted that five of the top ten brands were from the electronics and technology sector.







Following Samsung were Adidas in second place, Apple in third, Sony in fourth, and Nike in fifth. The automotive industry also made a strong showing, with Honda in sixth place and Toyota in seventh.

Brand Performance in Asia

Japanese companies like Son , Honda, Toyota, and Panasonic performed well due to their early expansion into Southeast Asia.



Meanwhile, four Korean companies featured prominently in the top 100 brands: Samsung Electronics, LG Electronics (16th), Hyundai Motor (26th), and Lotte (65th).



The survey revealed regional preferences for local brands. In India, Tata Motors ranked first, while in China, Haier and BYD secured top positions.



This indicates a strong preference for domestic brands in these countries. Kiyoshi Shitamori of Nikkei Research attributed Samsung 's success to its high affinity score.



Samsung effectively integrates consumer insights from Asia into its product development. This makes its products integral to daily life for many consumers.



The company's diverse offerings, including smartphones and home appliances, help maintain its strong market presence.



The survey excluded industries like hotels, luxury fashion, and information technology. This resulted in notable absences such as Amazon and Google.



Additionally, Southeast Asian companies were not part of this assessment. Samsung's achievement underscores its strategic market positioning across diverse Asian markets.



This highlights the importance of understanding regional consumer behavior to build a strong brand presence. The survey reflects broader trends in consumer preferences across Asia, with technology and automotive brands dominating the landscape.

