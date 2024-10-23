Iran Executes Seven Prisoners, Including An Afghan Citizen

(MENAFN- Khaama Press) The Iranian human rights organization Hengaw has reported the execution of seven prisoners, including an Afghan citizen, in the Ghezel Hesar Prison of Karaj and the central prison of this city.

On Wednesday, October 23rd, the organization published a report stating that the Afghan was executed on charges related to drug offenses.

No details have been provided yet regarding the identity of this Afghan citizen.

According to the report by the judiciary of the Islamic Republic, these prisoners were sentenced to death on charges of“corruption on earth, crimes related to drugs, and the production and distribution of toxic alcoholic beverages.”

Previously, the Iranian human rights organization had also reported the execution of five prisoners, including two Afghan citizens, in the central prison of Qom.

According to the organization, the two Afghan citizens were executed on charges of premeditated murder.

This comes amid an increasing number of executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, following various reactions.

The Iranian human rights organization has also urged the international community not to remain silent in the face of the death penalty in this country.

According to Hengaw's statistics, 347 people have been executed in Iran from the beginning of 2024 until August this year.

The rising number of executions in Iran, including those of Afghan citizens, has raised serious concerns among human rights organizations, prompting calls for global attention and action against the death penalty.

