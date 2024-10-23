Kuwait Wajjehni Program Guides Youth For Starting Careers

(MENAFN- Kuwait News Agency (KUNA)) KUWAIT, Oct 23 (KUNA) -- The Public Youth Authority is executing "the wajjehni 2" program aimed at guiding fresh graduates to start a career.

Dr. Ahlam Al-Darweesh, in charge of the program, said in a statement to journalists on Wednesday, marking its kickoff, that the program targets fresh graduates from universities, applied sciences and training academies and colleges.

It is designed to help them find adequate jobs that meet their ambitions and desires, she said, indicating that the activity also the juniors in sharpening their skills and identifying their potentials before being enrolled in the public or private sectors.

Moreover, Dr. Al-Darweesh has noted that the trainees are guided on business leadership, sound planning for startups and specifying the promising work realms.

She called on the graduates to register for the activity, due until Dec. 10, on the website: (). (end)

fsa









MENAFN23102024000071011013ID1108812625