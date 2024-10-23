More Countries Issue Travel Advisories Against Sri Lanka

(MENAFN- NewsIn Asia) October 23 (DailyMirror) – Several countries have issued advisories for their citizens travelling to Sri Lanka, urging a high degree of caution.

Australia, the United Kingdom (UK) and New Zealand have updated their travel advice for Sri Lanka.



The Australian travel advisory states:

“There is an ongoing risk of in Sri Lanka. Terrorists may target areas popular with foreigners and tourists, including regional and coastal towns (see 'Safety'). The ongoing conflict in the Middle East could increase the threat of attacks against Israeli interests in other regions. The US Embassy in Colombo issued a security alert on 23 October, strongly urging US citizens to avoid the Arugam Bay area until further notice.

To enter Sri Lanka, you will need a visa in the form of an Electronic Travel Authorisation (ETA). You should obtain this before travelling, as there are limited facilities to acquire an ETA on arrival at Colombo's Bandaranaike International Airport. Public demonstrations can occur throughout Sri Lanka and may become violent. Avoid areas affected by demonstrations, follow local authorities' advice, and monitor the media for updates.”

New Zealand's travel advisory states:

“We advise New Zealanders in Sri Lanka to avoid protests, demonstrations, political rallies and events, large crowds and queues. Comply with any instructions from local authorities, including curfews. Monitor local and international media, review personal security plans and stay aware of your surroundings. If you unexpectedly find yourself near a protest, demonstration, large crowd or violent clash, exercise caution and leave the area quickly. Demonstrations may disrupt local public services and transport.”

Sri Lankan security forces have implemented enhanced security measures in the Arugam Bay area following reports of a potential threat targeting popular tourist locations, Acting Inspector General of Police (IGP) Priyantha Weerasooriya said.

The U.S. Embassy in Sri Lanka issued a security alert on October 23, warning American citizens of the possible risk in Arugam Bay.