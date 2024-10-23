São Paulo Hosts UAE Business Forum

(MENAFN- Brazil-Arab News Agency (ANBA)) São Paulo – A forum will bring together business leaders from Brazil and the United Arab Emirates on Friday (25) in São Paulo to discuss opportunities for collaboration and strategic investment. The UAE Global Business Forum will feature the UAE of state for foreign trade, Thani Bin Ahmed Al Zeyoudi, who will open the meeting.

According to information released by the Embassy of the UAE in Brazil, the forum aims to stimulate impactful discussions in key sectors by discussing innovative business models and successful case studies. To drive strategic investments between the countries, opportunities for collaboration will be pinpointed, and challenges will be addressed.

More than 20 companies and agencies from the UAE are participating, including the Ministry of Economy, Abu Dhabi Investment Office, Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (Adnoc), Abu Dhabi Ports Group, Dubai Chambers, EDGE Defense Industries, Emirates Airline, First Abu Dhabi Bank, Khalifa University, Mubadala Capital, and Sharjah Research, Technology & Innovation Park. From Brazil, industry group CNI, BRF, Vale, and Embraer, among others, will be represented and will give presentations.

The event takes place at the Hotel Unique from 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM. Registration is open for entrepreneurs interested in attending. It is organized by the UAE's Embassy in Brasília and Ministry of Economy , with support from Brazil's government and Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock, Paraná state's Secretariat for Innovation, Modernization and Digital Transformation, and the Federation of Industries of the State of São Paulo (Fiesp).

Quick facts:

UAE Global Business Forum

Friday, October 25, 2024

From 10:30 AM to 12:30 PM

Where: Hotel UNIQUE – Av. Brigadeiro Luís Antônio, 4700 – São Paulo

Find out more: UAE Embassy in Brazil

Translated by Guilherme Miranda

UAE Economy Ministry

The post São Paulo hosts UAE Business Forum appeared first on ANBA News Agency .