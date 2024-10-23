عربي


UN Secretary-General Arrives In Kazan For BRICS Summit

10/23/2024 2:09:03 PM

(MENAFN- Daily News Egypt) KAZAN, Russia - UN Secretary-General António Guterres arrived in Kazan on Wednesday to participate in the BRICS Summit.

Guterres was welcomed at Kazan International Airport by Tatarstan State Council Chairperson Farid Mukhametshin, according to the parliament of the Republic of Tatarstan.

The UN Secretary-General is expected to hold a number of bilateral meetings with leaders attending the summit , including discussions about the conflict in the Gaza Strip, his spokesperson, Farhan Haq, said.

When asked by reporters whether Guterres would be discussing the Gaza crisis with the leaders of the BRICS group, Haq confirmed that he would“certainly” do so.

Daily News Egypt

