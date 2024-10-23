Jordan's Food Security Model Highlighted At Economic Conference

(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)

Amman, October 23 (Petra) -- of Khaled Hunaifat emphasized Jordan's success in achieving food security despite crises, during the opening of the Economic on Food Security, organized by the Jordanian-Iraqi Brotherhood Association under the theme "A Future Vision... Joint Efforts."Hunaifat highlighted Jordan's resilience amid climate challenges, the impact of Israeli aggression on Gaza and Lebanon, and the strain from hosting 3.7 million refugees, including 1.3 million Syrians and 2.4 million Palestinian refugees. These factors have intensified pressure on food and water resources, complicating efforts to achieve sustainable development.Under His Majesty King Abdullah II's leadership, Jordan has taken early measures to mitigate these challenges, achieving a food self-sufficiency rate of 61.24% in 2021 and ensuring continuous food supply chains, despite population growth and limited water resources.The minister also stressed the importance of regional and international cooperation to accelerate progress towards achieving the 2030 Sustainable Development Goals, calling for new partnerships to enhance food security and economic integration.Iraqi Minister of Agriculture Abbas Maliki reaffirmed Iraq's commitment to regional cooperation, while Jordanian-Iraqi Brotherhood Association President Shankul Qader and FAO Representative Nabil Assaf emphasized the need for regulatory reforms and unified efforts to ensure food security for all.