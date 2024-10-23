Design For Leisure (DFL) Expands To Accommodate Surging Demand For Commercial And Residential Hydrothermal Bathing

(MENAFN- EIN Presswire)

Design for Leisure are hydrothermal spa & wellness specialists

Company's staff increased two-fold in 2024, including two new executive appointments and the of a 12,000SF building in Texas to accommodate growth

- Don Genders, CEO, Design for LeisureCEDAR PARK, TX, UNITED STATES, October 23, 2024 /EINPresswire / -- Design for Leisure (DFL), creators of award-winning hydrothermal areas that merge the health benefits of ancient bathing practices with modern design, materials and technology, is pleased to announce significant growth to its team, which has doubled in size in the past year alone. This includes the appointment of Rony Genders as a Director of the company, overseeing the management of DFL's UK Design Studio, and Todd Copeland as National Sales Director in the USA.“Our growth reflects the growing $5.6 trillion wellness economy and the surging post-pandemic demand for the tangible health benefits of hot/cold contrast therapy, the foundational modality of ancient hydrothermal bathing practices,” said Don Genders, founder and CEO of DFL.“We've been steadily building our teams in both the USA and the UK and are thrilled to announce the appointment of Todd as National Sales Director and Rony's recent promotion to overseeing the UK design team.”Genders said that DFL's expansion and new management appointments enable himself and partner Matthew Williamson, COO, to focus on strategic initiatives and growth, including emerging verticals outside traditional luxury commercial hospitality, such as multi-family wellness, high-end residential custom projects and new wellness categories in the USA, including bathhouses and sports wellness facilities.This expansion is crucial to the company's ongoing success as the hydrothermal wellness sector, which includes saunas, steam rooms, experience showers, cold baths/plunges, etc., continues to grow and attract new, exciting players. This includes Kohler's recent acquisition of KLAFS, DFL's sauna partner in the USA, a move that brings even more opportunities to the burgeoning US market.“This is an exciting chapter in DFL's 30+-year history, underscoring our unwavering commitment to the hydrothermal spa and wellness sector and our growing roster of clients in commercial hydrothermal and luxury custom residential design and construction,” said Matthew Williamson, COO.“We feel confident that with Todd and Rony stepping into their new roles, DFL's accelerated trajectory of growth and innovation in the wellness sector will continue."Rony Genders, son of founder and CEO Don Genders, has been with the company for nearly two decades, steadily contributing to its success and evolution. Rony will continue to work closely with top-tier spa consultants, interior designers, and architects on spa & wellness design projects around the globe while continuing to grow DFL's team of spa designers. Todd Copeland brings over thirty years of experience in the luxury residential, hospitality, and product sectors to DFL. He will focus on building DFL's impact within the USA's fast-growing $1.8 trillion wellness market.About Design for LeisureFounded over 30 years ago, Design for Leisure is a leading expert in designing award-winning hydrothermal spa and wellness environments, ranging from commercial hydrothermal facilities to custom residential spaces. With headquarters in London and Austin, TX, Design for Leisure is committed to enhancing the quality of life through innovative design that promotes health and wellness. Clients include well-known hospitality and spa brands, such as Accor, Aman, Canyon Ranch, Faena, Fairmont, Four Seasons, Six Senses, and many more.

